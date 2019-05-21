Following a public hearing held in Sidney early this month, Richland County Commissioners and Sidney City Council have each issued public comment opposing the application of Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) to increase rates for services. The statements, drafted by civil attorney Tom Halvorson, were made as both political entities and individual rate payers.
The rate increase was first proposed in September 2018 and has since come down considerably from its original intended increase. Currently, if approved, the rate increase will be a 14.2 increase overall.
“The reasoning [behind the increase] is the addition of a 48-megawatt expansion to our Thunder Spirit wind facility located near Hettinger, North Dakota,” Mark Hanson, senior public relations representative for MDU, said. “We also have a number of other capital investments in our system, including new and rebuilt transmission and distribution lines.”
Project costs for MDU customers are based on energy consumption, so if the rate increase were approved, Montana customers would account for 20 percent, North Dakota for 70 percent and South Dakota for 10 percent.
MDU also made environmental improvements to their coal facilities. Hanson said such investments and improvements work in favor of all MDU customers with their integrated system. Meaning a wind farm expansion in North Dakota serves customers in Montana and South Dakota.
“The electrons don’t stop at the state lines,” Hanson said.
The wind farms in North Dakota were built as the lowest cost answer to future energy demands, according to Hanson.
The statements signed by city council and county commission said, “No uncontested information has been provided comparing the total consumer cost of electric power generated by wind farms in North Dakota versus electric power generated from coal…”
While the statements issued locally infer a connection between rate increases for wind farm expansion and the projected closing of the Lewis and Clark Station, MDU’s Hansen said the two topics were unrelated. MDU as a company has no stance in favor of or against coal generated power.
“There’s not a push for anything specific. We are not pro or against any type of [energy] generation,” Hansen said. “Our basic philosophy going through this planning process is we look at all our existing facilities, what our future demand is, what kind of options are out there to meet that demand and the best cost possible for our customers.”
MDU has coal plants in North Dakota that remain competitive with wind energy, that’s just not the case for all coal locations. Hansen said it’s difficult to compare wind- and coal- generated power because individual facilities must be considered.
Commissioner Shane Gorder said he and his fellow commissioners felt compelled to take a stance on the topic not only to raise public awareness, but because of the direct local impact.
“It’s a big thing to our county. The rates are getting increased due to a wind farm in Hettinger, North Dakota, when knowing the future plans were already addressed to close our coal fire MDU plant,” Gorder said. “We could sit back and not comment and let the rate increase take place, but I think it’s important for people to know.”
Civil attorney Tom Halvorson said it’s the second greatest economic threat to the county in the last five years.
“The closing of the plant is the same thing as closing the coal mine which is the same thing as taking the coal away from the sugar factory,” Halvorson said. “It’s a domino effect.”
Commissioners and councilmembers point out the Westmorland Savage Mining company pays taxes that benefit area schools, Richland County and the airport. Without those tax dollars, those entities stand to lose a total of $294,046.
While MDU did say they took local impact into consideration, it couldn’t be their only deciding factor.
“It’s purely economics,” Hansen said. “Part of our obligation is to provide customers with safe, reliable and low-cost service.”
Hansen said retiring the Sidney plant was not an easy decision, but such facilities simply don’t last forever. MDU is still planning on investing locally and keeping a presence in the area. Some employees will be kept on operating the gas engines at the Lewis and Clark Station. Other employees will be trained for different jobs at MDU.
Those promises aren’t enough for commissioners and city councilmembers, who are looking to the Public Service Commission to stop the rate increases until a more complete study of consumer costs and consumer interests is available.
Sidney Mayor Rick Norby said the decision to support the commissioners was an easy one and the city shares their concerns.
“People would understand rate increases if they were going to improve the local coal plant,” he said. “For us to survive, we need that coal. There has to be other ways to look at this.”