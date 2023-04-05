The planning board meets with Interstate Engineering

Richland County Planning Board members meet to discuss bylaws and growth policies with new planners.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Richland County Planning Board met with the new county planner at the Community Service Building 1201 W. Holly St. Sidney on Tuesday to discuss revising bylaws, codes, and growth policies.

Rachel Laqua, planning director for Interstate Engineering was awarded a five-year contract by the Richland County Board of Commissioners to act as county planner.



