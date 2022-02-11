A draft copy of the Richland County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan 2022 has been released to the public and county officials are seeking input from the community on the document.
The plan is 142 pages in length so those who want to look it over start to finish should plan to spend a few hours on it to get the full impact of the plan.
The plan begins with executive summaries, followed by five chapters on differing topics and concludes with supporting information such as graphs, tables and figures.
Chapter 1: Introduction outlines the plan and its purpose as well as how the plan was created and by whom.
Chapter 2: Study Area Background discusses jurisdictional information, population and demographics, climate and weather, economy and property values.
Chapter 3: Hazard Risks and Vulnerabilities discusses the many types of hazards the county faces including common ones to this area such as drought, flood, severe summer storms, severe winter storms, wildfires and landslides. The chapter also discusses communicable diseases and even some less likely issues such as hazardous materials releases and terrorism.
Chapter 4: Mitigation Strategy discusses exactly that, how the county will respond t each type of hazard should there be a need. The chapter discusses parameters such as timelines, benefit, estimated costs and prioritization.
Chapter 5: Plan Maintenance gives an overview of plan monitoring and evaluation, public involvement, integrating the plan into existing mechanisms and plan updates.