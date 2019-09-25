Richland County Justice Court
William Henry Hunter V, 26, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine.
Michael Scott Sand, 57, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended, $250 fine.
Sidney City Court
Graye T. Norlin, 27, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Ashley Ann Briggs, 32, negligent endangerment (substantial risk - death/serious bodily injury), $1,000 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended).
Cullen Levi Anderson, 25, partner family member assault, $1,085 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended, credit for one day). Resisting arrest, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (180 days suspended).
Billie Jo Hope, 44, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, second offense, $350 fine.
Blake Robert Iverson, 20, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, third offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail (10 days suspended).
Colton Wayne Beggs, 23, careless driving, $100 fine. DUI first offense, $610 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended, credit for one day).
Ignacio Garcia-Martinez, aggravated DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail (363 suspended). Driving without valid drivers license, $210 fine.