Sidney City Court
Jason Carroll Davis, Jr., 25, operating without liability insurance in effect, $250 fine.
Linda Lou Hand, 64, careless driving, $100 fine.
Matthew James Lee, 39, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Pauld Andre Tihista, operating with alochol concentration of .08 percent BAC or greater, $1,000 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Dylan Jay Sharpe, 19, DUI first offense, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended).
Gaven Wayne Clifton, Jr., 19, possessing intoxicating substance while under age of 21 — third or subsequent offense, $300 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). DUI first offense, $610 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended).
Richland County Justice Court
Craig Robert Kurtz, 65, no DOT/MVI number/name of company on vehicle, $100 fine.
Richland County District Court
Darian Jordan Scott, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, $1,400 fine, credit for 67 days in jail, deferred imposition of sentence. Driving a motor vehicle when privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, six months in jail (five months and 28 days suspended), deferred imposition of sentence. Fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, 10 days in jail (10 suspended), deferred imposition of sentence.