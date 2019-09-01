Aug. 19 — Aug. 23
Sidney City Court
Larry Lee Dill, 65, fleeing or eluding peace officer, $2,035 fine ($2,035 suspended), one year in jail (one year suspended). Driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $535 fine ($535 suspended), 180 days in jail, (178 suspended, credit for two days). Reckless driving, $335 fine ($275 suspended), 90 days in jail (90 days suspended). Resisting arrest, $585 fine ($585 suspended).
Jodi Marie Johnson, 54, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Jose Eduardo Garcia, 28, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $150 fine, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Chase Lloyd Andrews, 35, careless driving, $100 fine.
Ricky James Chavez, 19, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $350 fine.
John Monte Torgerson, 31, criminal trespass, $500 fine, 180 days in jail (120 days suspended).
Richland County Justice Court
Joseph Hussein Murray, 66, reckless driving, $335 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Georgia Rose Marie Lyle, 21, operating without liability insurance in effect, $250 fine.
Joshua Philip Hurley, 21, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Cole Dallas Stedman, 22, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (five months, 21 days suspended). Speeding, $120 fine.
Bobby Michael Escobedo, 61, DUI first offense, $600 fine, six months in jail (five months, 29 days suspended, credit for one day).
Wayne A. Faulconer, 65, exceed 34,000 pounds tandem axle weight limit, $125 fine.
Glen Allen Horner, 52, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $100 fine.
Brennan Stuart Gorder, 27, speeding on non-interstate, $200 fine.