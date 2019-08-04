Sidney City Court

Jason Carroll Davis, Jr., 25, operating without liability insurance in effect first offense, $250 fine.

Taylor Jacy Christopherson, 22, driving a motor vehicle while prilege is suspended, driving without a valid drivers license, $500 fine.

Nathan Rudy Langwald, 49, operating with alcohol concentration of .08 percent BAC or greater first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).

Robert Shane Brewster, 37, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Obstructing a peace officer, $260 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).

Coleton James McIntyre, 22, reckless driving, $300 fine, $4,672.72 restitution, 90 days in jail (90 suspended). Leaving scene of accident, $310 fines, 20 days in jail (20 suspended).

Brandon Allen Fuhrmann, 43, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Criminal trespass, $110 fine.

Jonathan David Wenzel, 20, criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana, $500 fine. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $510 fine.

Alexandrea Irene Gardea, 26, criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana, $500 fine. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $510 fine.

Leith Grant Bunn-Johnson, 26, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Nikita Rhienn Roberts, 28, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance first offense, $250 fine.

Richland County Justice Court

Shaun Cory Newsome, 33, DUI second offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (173 suspended).

Kenneth Gordon, 52, speeding on non-interstate, $25 fine. Operating with alcohol concentration of .08 percent BAC or greater first offense, $300 fine.

Jonathan Tabor Flanagan, 27, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine. Speeding on non-interstate, $70.

Travis Zane Rodgers, 29, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial drivers license, $200 fine. Exceed 34,000 pounds tandem axle weight limit, $2,000 fine.

William John Willcutt II, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $175 fine.

James Edward Dolatta, 56, operating without liability insurance in effect, $250 fine.

Enriquez Ricardo, 35, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $275 fine.

