The Richland County Health Department has updated its schedule for the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The department is currently offering vaccinations on Tuesdays in June and July. Additional clinics will be announced at a later date.
The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine will be available on:
June 1 from 12:30-3 p.m.
June 15 from 12:30-3 p.m.
July 6 from 12:30-3 p.m.
July 20 from 12:30-3 p.m.
The Moderna two-dose vaccine will be available on:
June 8 from 12:30-3 p.m.
June 22 from 12:30-3 p.m.
July 13 from 12:30-3 p.m.
July 27 from 12:30-3 p.m.
Those receiving the Moderna vaccine should plan to attend a second clinic 4-6 weeks after receiving the first dose.
The clinics are held at the Richland County Health Department, located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney.
No appointments are necessary. All vaccine recipients must be 18-years-old or older. Those with an insurance card are asked to bring the card with them.
Expect to be at the clinic for 30 minutes or longer, including a 15-minute monitoring period following vaccination.
For more information call 406-433-2207.
Richland County Health Department Environmental Health Director Stephanie Ler also reports four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident and the release of two individuals from COVID-19 isolation.
The total case count is at 1,242, with 1,220 of the total cases recovered and 17 deaths.
There are currently 5 active cases in Richland County.