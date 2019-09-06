Are you interested in experiencing local cowboy culture in a unique historical setting? Come to the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center (MYCIC) Sunday, Sept. 22, for a live presentation of cowboy poetry and music. Performance rotation will begin at 1 p.m. central time and continue until 4 p.m.
This year’s event will feature performances by some of the region’s top entertainers including Bill Lowman, Brent Voigt, D.W. Groethe, Jarle Kvale, Bob Peterman, and Jonathan Odermann.
Bill Lowman is a North Dakota rancher who has shared his cowboy poetry and visual artwork across the nation. Bill’s performances feature a blend of humorous poems and jokes delivered with a style unique to a performer of his caliber. Bill is a charter member of the National Cowboy Poetry gathering in Elko, Nevada, and the founder of the Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Medora, North Dakota.
Brent Voigt works on a ranch southwest of Rhame, North Dakota. He has been a professional entertainer for more than thirty years. His energetic performances of “White-Lightning” and other classic songs continue to delight audiences time and again. Brent is a member of the multi-talented band “Thunder Road."
D.W. Groethe is a nationally known performer who was born and raised in the west of Dakota and has lived the past 25-plus years across the border in Montana. He is a ranch hand, a poet, and a songster. His songs and his poems sing of who he is and where he comes from.
Jarle Kvale turns his experiences with horses, rodeo, and North Dakota rural living into humorous verse. His ability to deliver laughs line after line makes him a very popular entertainer at events across the country. Jarle is also host and producer of "Back at the Ranch," a weekly half-hour radio show featuring a mix of western music and cowboy poetry.
Bob Peterman makes his home southwest of Wibaux. His original music and poetry chronicle the ranch life of his generation, and his repertoire of songs is extensive. Ranging from patriotic songs to gospel to cowboy humor, Bob’s performances are always a treat. Bob has been a featured performer at the national cowboy poetry gathering, and many other prestigious events.
Jonathan Odermann gets his writing inspiration from ranch life in the badlands of western North Dakota. He likes to amuse and delight his audience with a blend of humorous and thought provoking poems. Jonathan has been a featured performer at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering as well as several other events. Jonathan really enjoys cowboy poetry and encouraging others to share their stories and talents.