For the second straight weekend, area high schools held time-honored ceremonies as the seniors of each class walked the aisle to receive their diploma. Culbertson High School and Fairview High School conducted graduation exercises on Saturday and Sidney High School held their commencement on Sunday. Look for complete graduation coverage in our annual Graduation Section coming out this Sunday, May 30.
Culbertson, Fairview, Sidney seniors take their final high school bow
