U.S. Senator Steve Daines has officially nominated four Montana students who are applying for enrollment into U.S. Military Academies.
“One of my greatest honors as Montana’s United States Senator is to nominate dedicated young Montanans to compete for an appointment to attend one of our nation’s military academies,” Daines said. “I commend these remarkable Montana students for their commitment to serving our nation and keeping Montana’s legacy of service strong. I wish them the best as they continue in this extremely competitive process.”
A congressional nomination is a critical step in the process for Montanans seeking admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
Students interested in applying for a nomination from the Senator were required to submit an extensive application that documents their academic, civic and athletic abilities, as well as their commitment to military service. An academy selection board assembled by Daines reviewed the applications and conducted interviews of the applicants.
The following is a list of Daines’ principal academy nominations:
Kasey Meier, Billings, principal Nominee to U.S. Naval Academy
Peyton Haddock, Hamilton, principal Nominee to U.S. Naval Academy
Luke Maki, Florence, principal Nominee to U.S. Air Force Academy
Cole Taylor, Larslan, principal Nominee to West Point Military Academy