U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) today applauded their bipartisan bill to posthumously award Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American servicemembers who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan being signed into law.
“This August, 13 brave men and women gave the last full measure in service to their country during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. I’m glad to see my bipartisan bill signed into law, which will help ensure the sacrifice of these American heroes is forever remembered with the Congressional Gold Medal,” Daines said.
“Today President Biden signed my bipartisan bill with Senator Daines into law – recognizing the contributions of 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, with the Congressional Gold Medal. These heroic individuals were killed in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others and deserve recognition,” Warren said.
On November 18, 2021, Daines’ and Warren’s companion bill passed the U.S. Senate.
On October 25, 2021, Daines’ and Warren’s companion bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On September 15, 2021, Daines and Warren introduced the bipartisan bill in the Senate. Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) introduced the companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.