Nationals 1.jpg

Cassidy Wadley, Ella Norby, Kayla Sparks, Kinley Wieland, Abby Schilling, Ave Norby, Emma Doty, Jennifer Carlile.

Dancers from Cutting Edge Dance Studio in Sidney competed in a national competition in Orlando, Florida, in June and brought back a suitcase full of trophies.

The studio brought 21 dancers who competed 34 routines — ranging from solos to groups — during the competition June 26-29. They competed against dancers from Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Florida and other states.

Nationals 2.jpg

Top row from left: Cassidy Wadley, Lexi Rang, Ella Norby, Kayla Sparks, Aubree Whiteman, Emma Doty, Violet Frank, Katie Koch, Andrea Farrow, Abby Schilling; bottom row: Ellie Burns, Kinley Wieland.
Nationals 3.jpg

Awards for senior groups: Fourth place Lexi Rang, second place Kayla Sparks.
Nationals 4.jpg

Awards for teen groups: Kenna Sparks, Andrea Farrow, Isabelle Doty, Jazmyn Baisch.


Tags

Load comments