Dancers from Cutting Edge Dance Studio in Sidney competed in a national competition in Orlando, Florida, in June and brought back a suitcase full of trophies.
The studio brought 21 dancers who competed 34 routines — ranging from solos to groups — during the competition June 26-29. They competed against dancers from Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Florida and other states.
"These dancers had an intense month of classes to prepare for this competition,” studio owner Jennifer Carlile said. "Their improvement was unmatched compared to any other nationals preparation in past years from our studio."
Dancers ranged from age 3 to 19, and began the month with a boot camp week.
"I'm so proud of these dancers. I cannot believe the improvement and the dedication these dancers showed. The improvement was profound,” she said. “I cannot wait to build on this improvement and success as we look to start our 2023-24 season!"
Andrea Farrow and Violet Frank were chosen to perform in the opening routine of the showcase with other dancers to close the week. They attended rehearsals all week to learn the routine, which was taught by the head judge.
It was an intense process and the two dancers “performed beautifully” with other dancers from other studios as a collaboration, Carlile said.
How they placed
There were three divisions of competition: First Class (7+ hours in the studio per week), Business Class (4-6 hours), and First Time Flyer (less than three).
•First Class Senior Solo Division: Cassidy Wadley finished second with her contemporary solo "Crazy”; Emma Doty placed fifth with her tap solo "Fur Elise." Ella Norby finished seventh with a tap piece, "Road Runner.”
•Business Class Senior Solo Division: Ellie Burns’ "Near Light" placed third overall and she received a crown for Title Winner. Kayla Sparks finished fifth for her tap solo "Hardcore Symphony” and Title Runner Up. Other placements include Kinley Wieland at ninth with her lyrical solo to "Everywhere I Go."
“Placing in the overalls at nationals is outstanding but placing in the elite division is especially impressive. None of our dancers dance more than seven hours per week in the studio but I bump them up into harder levels to compete against harder routines,” Carlile said. “Some of the dancers we compete against dance 20+ hours per week. Some are homeschooled so they can dance more and we are able to hold our own against them and, in many cases, beat them."
•Cutting Edge's Teen dancers placed fourth in Business Class Duo/Trio with "Here Comes the Sun" performed by Katie Koch, Andrea Farrow and Violet Frank. Farrow, Kenna Sparks, Isabelle Doty and Jazmyn Baisch finished first in the Business Class and were invited to recompete in the Showdown at the end of the week. During the recompeting process, they're put against other Business Class Teen and Senior routines. They competed an a cappella piece, "Four the Sake of Tap," and placed third at the finale. They were one of just 20 routines called back out of the entire competition.
•The studio's Senior groups also placed high in Business class: a contemporary routine, "Hurricane," placed second and the same groups' hip hop routine, "London," placed fourth. Dancers included Kayla Sparks, Abby Schilling, Lexi Rang, Burns, Wadley, Norby, Wieland, Tayten Bright and Aubree Whiteman. They also had two tap routines competing in First Class that received second ("My Girl") and sixth ("Long, Cool Woman.") Dancers included Emma Doty, Wadley, Ella Norby, Ave Norby, Wieland, Kayla Sparks and Abby Schilling. Four of the five senior groups placed.
•Cutting Edge's Senior First Class Duo/Trios received second and third, "Playing with the Boys" Emma and Isabelle Doty and "Dancing in the Street" Ave Norby and Wieland, respectively.
•Teen Business Class Solos: There were 60 routines and Farrow with her tap solo "Fly Me to the Moon" placed eighth.