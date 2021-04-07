Dawson County is experiencing an increase in norovirus, a gastrointestinal virus that produces symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. Unified Health Command of Dawson County is requesting the assistance of community members to help prevent the spread of norovirus.
“Even if you have had norovirus, you can contract it again within three weeks so proper preventative measures are important to follow,” stated MJ Marx, Director of Quality at Glendive Medical Center.
Individuals can become infected by consuming foods or liquids that are contaminated with the virus, having direct contact with an infected person, or touching surfaces containing the virus. The symptoms can appear as early as 12 hours after exposure and typically last for one or two days.
It is important to wash your hands with soap and water to help prevent becoming infected. Hand sanitizer does not destroy the norovirus. Surfaces should be disinfected with chlorine bleach, including laundry. All contaminated bedding and laundry should be washed with hot water, detergent, and bleach. Do not prepare food for at least 48 to 72 hours after symptoms end. If you do become sick or experience symptoms, drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. It is also recommended to stay home from work or school for 48 hours following any episode of vomiting or diarrhea to prevent the spread of the infection.
If symptoms persist or worsen, follow up with your healthcare provider. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/5zet96xd or https://tinyurl.com/y2c6drsw