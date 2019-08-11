July 29
12:28 p.m. – Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call of fraud. A family received a phone call from Verizon for a past due account from phones that were sent to New York state. RCSO generated a criminal report for the caller to give to the cell phone provider.
1:12 p.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to an abuse call. Montana Child Abuse hotline suspected domestic violence at a residence. Responding officers investigated and found insufficient evidence to pursue charges.
7:45 p.m. – RCSO responded to a call of a suspicious person on Highway 200 North. Deputies were advised of a male on the east side of the highway lying with a pillow by a tree. Deputies arrived and made contact with the caller but could not locate the man with the pillow. RCSO believed the individual and his pillow hitchhiked to Fairview but were unable to make contact with him. Or the pillow.
July 30
9:03 a.m. – A report of theft was received by RCSO from a business south of Sidney. A search warrant was issued and after the execution, deputies were unable to located the suspected stolen property.
11:54 a.m. – RCSO received a call about a phone scam. The caller received a call from a female saying her social security number (SSN) had been compromised and was asked to confirm the SSN. No information was given to the female caller.
3:59 p.m. – RCSO responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 200 North near CR 132. The caller stated they saw an older model Dodge Dakota parked on the road with smoke coming out. Contact was made with Fairview Fire Department and the driver of the smoking vehicle was located. The vehicle was determined to not be a hazard and no other action was taken.
6:19 p.m. – RCSO responded to call of a reckless driver in a silver car with temporary plates on Highway 16 South. Responding deputy was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.
July 31
2:10 p.m. – SPD met with a person at the Law and Justice Center regarding a complaint of harassment through texts. Information was collected and police closed the matter with a warning to the harasser that continued behavior would result in charges.
2:04 p.m. – A report of a suspicious vehicle parked at an intersection was responded to by SPD. Contact was made with the driver and it was determined to be a possible medical emergency. EMTs were called and the driver was taken to the hospital.
5:26 p.m. – SPD received a report of an intoxicated male asking people for money on East Main Street. Officers located the male and gave him a courtesy ride to a hotel.
5:39 p.m. – RCSO performed a welfare check on CR 347 and CR 119J. The caller was concerned about children at the location. Upon arrival, deputies found the family no longer lived there and had moved to North Dakota. The complaint was forwarded to McKenzie County.
Aug. 1
12:18 a.m. – SPD responded to a call from Lucky Lil’s Casino. An employee requested a police presence after feeling uncomfortable during their shift.
7:13 p.m. – RCSO responded to a call of a missing person at the fairgrounds. A 3-year-old was missing from the commercial building. By 7:21 p.m., the child was located and taken to the fair office.
7:58 a.m. – SPD responded to a request for a welfare check by a concerned family member. Contact was made and verified the individual was fine.
9:20 p.m. – SPD received a call from ROI Thrift Store about people digging through donation bins after hours. Officers were unable to locate anyone upon arrival and the store was found to be secure.
Aug. 2
6:10 a.m. – SPD received a call on a reckless driver in a maroon pickup with a taillight out, swerving on the road. Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to respond.
12:01 p.m. – RCSO received a call on fraud. The caller reported he had been contacted by a debt collection agency about a bill under his name at AT&T. Caller said it wasn’t an account he had opened and needed a crime report to submit to the fraud department.
6:14 p.m. – A young girl reported to the fair office she had been separated from her parents, who planned on going to the rodeo. RCSO was alerted of the situation, but upon stepping out of the fair office, the girl’s mother was found searching for her and the family was reunited within minutes.
10:49 p.m. – SPD received a call from Microtel about a male in the lobby involved in an altercation outside. Police responded and upon investigation arrested one male for assault.
Aug. 3
12:16 a.m. – RCSO was notified by fairgrounds security of a fight in the beer gardens and requested assistance. Upon arrival to the scene, it was determined one individual sustained injuries during the fight and was cared for by EMTs. The other party in the fight was arrested.
12:51 p.m. – SPD responded to a call on a suspicious vehicle parked at Lincoln and 4th with flashers on. Driver indicated he was awaiting a tow truck for a broken-down vehicle.
10:17 p.m. – RCSO responded to a call for assault on the fairgrounds. Two young boys were playing football in the grass near the 4-H booth when a 29-year-old male came upon them. It was reported the older male attacked one of the young boys by grabbing him and taking him to the ground. Witnesses at the 4-H booth saw what happened and came out to separate them. The subject was arrested four assault on a minor, a felony charge.
Aug. 4
12:04 a.m. – SPD made contact with an intoxicated pedestrian and the person was warned for jaywalking.
12:23 a.m. – SPD responded to call about people camping in Veterans Park who were in town for the swim meet. Officers advised them they could camp at Moose Park.
12:44 a.m. – A vehicle was found to be blocking the roadway at Holly and 10th Avenue. SPD made contact with the driver, who was having mechanical issues. Officers helped get the vehicle out of the intersection.
2:42 a.m. – RCSO responded to a disturbance call at the fairgrounds. Caller said there was an intoxicated male who went into their camper, thinking it was his friend’s camper. The caller declined to press charges and the male was taken to a motel by deputies.
11:37 a.m. – While patrolling the area of the swim meet, SPD spotted an individual with an open container and they issued a warning.
7:14 p.m. – SPD responded to a request for a welfare check on a person with medical issues. Contact was made and no immediate medical attention was required.
10:29 p.m. – SPD responded to a person reporting the theft of their SNAP benefits card. Officers took down a complaint, but were unable to locate or make contact with the suspect.
11:55 p.m. – SPD initiated a call on a suspicious vehicle in the south Shopko parking lot. SPD has an ongoing effort to break-up the loitering in the area.
Richland County Jail count — 19