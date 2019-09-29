Sunday, Sept. 15
9:38 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call about cows out at mile marker 11 on Highway 16 north. Deputies located the owner of the land, who reported back he found no cows out and no fence was down.
1:37 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers were on patrol near the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue when they observed a pickup hauling large garbage cans full of lawn trimmings turn and lose a can out of the pickup. Officers assisted in cleaning up the debris on the street.
3:51 p.m. — RCSO received a call from a person who said they were concerned about a woman walking on Highway 16 north carrying two large bags. Deputies located the woman who said she was hitchhiking to Culbertson and we was ok. Deputies gave the woman water and let her be. Later, deputies received another call about the woman, who was seen sleeping in a sleeping bag further up the highway. This time deputies gave the woman a ride to Culbertson.
Monday, Sept. 16
3:47 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the “Trump Shop,” which was operating without a city solicitors license. SPD shut down the merchandise booth until they were able to secure the proper permit.
8:11 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 600 block of West Main Street. Officers made contact with the individual and determined they were fine. The information was passed along to the reporting party.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10:57 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 400 block of 7th Street SE on a report of theft from someone’s yard. The property stolen was a garden gnome. A report was taken and the matter is currently under investigation.
4:05 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Sage Lily Drive in reference to a loose dog that attacked another dog. No dog or people were injured and no charges were pursued. Officers spoke with the loose dog’s owner, who was issued a warning for animal at large.
7:57 p.m. — RCSO and SPD responded to a call about possible gas theft on 10th Avenue SE. The reporting party suspected someone had siphoned gas out of four-wheelers.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
1:23 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a man by phone who said his ex-girlfriend was accessing his online accounts and making unauthorized changes. Upon further investigation, SPD discovered the woman lived in another jurisdiction. The reporting party was advised to follow up with the proper agency.
5:04 p.m. — RCSO assisted SPD on a call of a hit and run on the corner of Central and West Holly when a semi-truck reportedly clipped a sign. The two agencies asked for assistance from Dawson County and Montana Highway Patrol when deputies could not locate the semi headed south.
7:35 p.m. — RCSO assisted SPD on a complaint of a possible altercation brewing at a local business an employee had been terminated. Law enforcement stood by and made sure everyone left in peace.
Thursday, Sept. 19
11:22 a.m. — SPD officers spoke with a party by phone who reported they received a phone call by someone claiming to be SPD. The imposter said the individual’s VIN was being used in another state. The call was confirmed to be a scam and no personal information was given. No further action was taken.
4:30 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a business on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue who had found a counterfeit $100 bill in their parking lot. The bill was spotted as a fake by the Asian writing on the back and the feel of the paper.
8:43 p.m. — RCSO received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly in the Savage area. Deputies responded but could not locate a vehicle matching the description and advised SPD of the situation. SPD later located the vehicle and the driver was given a warning and a citation.
Friday, Sept. 20
10:52 a.m. — SPD received a report from a person saying they had gotten a call from someone claiming to be Detective Richard O’Sullivan with SPD. No such person is employed with SPD. The reporting party had received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson who needed bail money. The person agreed and sent an undisclosed amount of cash to an address out of state. Officers called law enforcement on the receiving end of the package, who reported the address was that of a house for sale and the package was nowhere in sight. SPD is following any and all leads.
4:07 p.m. — RCSO received a call from CR 350 about a train that was blocking the tracks for over 10 minutes. Deputies notified the Williston railyard and they said they would take care of it.
Saturday, Sept. 21
12:46 a.m. — RCSO deputies came upon a vehicle stuck in mud near Highway 200 north by CR 128. A short time later, the driver showed up with help in tow and explained they had swerved to miss an animal and got stuck. The parties were able to get the vehicle unstuck.
12:14 p.m. — SPD and RCSO responded to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue SE on a call of a domestic incident. One male was arrested for Partner Family Member Assault.
5:35 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue on a call of theft of a firearm. The matter is currently under investigation.
9:42 p.m. — RCSO received a report that someone at a residence in Savage was in a verbal argument with the property owner. Deputies observed who they believed to be the suspect walking in the area, but the person denied any involvement.
11:51 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the South 40 on a report of assault. Officers met with the reporting party, who was intoxicated but claimed to have been punched. Officers spoke with witnesses and workers, who said it was nothing more than a shoving match. The matter is under investigation.