July 22
8:14 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) was notified of a stolen vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle had been lent to a friend who had not returned it when they said they would. Since the caller resides in Fairview, they were told to contact Fairview PD but that RCSO would attempt to locate the vehicle in Sidney.
9:05 a.m. — RCSO responded to a suspicious person on County Road 128. A male was said to be acting strange in the area in a black Ford pickup. When officers responded the vehicle was gone and were unable to locate the vehicle. Law enforcement spoke with the caller who gave a description of the male. No further action was taken.
9:46 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) was notified of a case of fraud. A caller reported that they were receiving emails from someone wanting them to officiate a wedding and asking the complainant to send a couple thousand dollars. Officers confirmed it was a scam and no further action was taken.
10:44 a.m. — Officers responded to a two vehicle accident in the DQ parking lot. A crash report was filed and no further action was taken.
11:01 a.m. — SPD was dispatched to the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to transport a probationer to the detention facility after being arrested for an outstanding warrant.
1:18 p.m. — RCSO was dispatched to CR 347 and CR 119 for a welfare check. The caller owns the lot that a person has their trailer on and they were worried about the renter because they seemed to be acting strange. Officers responded and were unable to speak to the male but spoke to a female at the trailer who said everything was ok.
2:33 p.m. SPD responded to a suspicious person at the 1600 block of S. Central. A female was said to be hanging around the area refusing to leave. She was said to be wearing a red shirt and black pants. When officers responded they were unable to find anyone matching the description. No further action was taken.
5:31 p.m. — SPD received a call from a complainant saying that there was a man she believed to be a registered sex offender staying in a motel near a park and didn’t feel that was right. Officers were unable to confirm if he was a sex offender and there was no crime being committed. No further action was taken.
10:22 p.m. — RCSO responded to CR 127 and Highway 200 North for a welfare check. Someone in charge of a storage unit north of town called and said someone was acting strange near the units. A female was said to be acting strangely and may be in need of medical attention and an ambulance was contacted. Officers responded and the female appeared to be healthy. The ambulance was cancelled and the female said that her vehicle had broken down and just needed a ride. Sidney Shuttle was called for her.
July 23
9:22 a.m. — SPD responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 700 block of 4th St NE. The vehicle was parked at a corner for half an hour. Officers made contact with the driver who said they were just waiting for a friend they were supposed to give a ride to. The officer determined there was no suspicious activity and no further action was taken.
9:30 a.m. — SPD received a call from a local motel reporting an odor of marijuana in the hallway. Officers responded and spoke with the resident in the room near where the smell was coming from. The person denied having marijuana and allowed law enforcement to look in the room. No contraband was found. That was reported to motel staff and no further action was taken.
9:52 a.m. — RCSO was called by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office to notify them of a death. Not much information was given to RCSO.
12:06 p.m. — SPD was notified of a male trespassing at the Cattle-Ac. When officers arrived he had left. No further action was taken.
2:24 p.m. — RCSO was contacted by Sheridan County looking for a welfare check on two children. Earlier in the day Sheridan County PD made an arrest from a vehicle. Two children were left with their father and they felt they might be coming to this area. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.
4:12 p.m. — SPD received a report from a worker for child family services that requested a lookout be issued in the area for a father who was not to have custody of his two children. He was last seen between Froid and Culbertson. A lookout notice was issued to Richland County law enforcement.
6:52 p.m. — SPD received a call from a homeowner stating that two of their firearms ad been stolen. Officer responded to the complainant and the issue is still under investigation.
8:47 p.m. — RCSO received a call about a suspicious person at the MDU fishing access site. A male was said to be acting strangely. Law enforcement responded and the male said he was just waiting for his friend to get back from being out on the water. Everything seemed to be ok and no further action was taken.
July 24
2:43 a.m. — While on patrol an SPD officer observed a male passed out on the 100 block of 2nd St NE. The officer made contact with the male who was heavily intoxicated and called the Sidney Shuttle for him. No further action was taken.
3:10 a.m. — While on patrol an SPD officer noticed a male near a vehicle parked in the lot behind Anytime Fitness. After making contact with the male, he said he was sleeping in his car. It was determined there was nothing suspicious and no crime. No further action was taken.
11:44 a.m. — RCSO responded to a two vehicle accident at 896 25th St SE. The accident happened on private property. No injuries resulted from the accident. An accident report was filed and no further action was taken.
1:47 p.m. — RCSO responded for a welfare check at County Road 121 and County Road 352. The caller asked that law enforcement check on a relative who they were worried about because they hadn’t looked well the last time they saw them. Law enforcement made contact with the individual and they didn’t appear to be suffering from any medical condition. No further action was taken.
2:59 p.m. — RCSO was notified of a female near 3150 S. Central Ave. in a white sedan acting suspiciously. Officers made contact with the female who said that her husband who drives truck had the keys and she was just waiting for him to show up. No further action was taken.
July 25
12:05 a.m. — SPD responded after dispatch had called the Sidney ambulance to the 400 block of Lincoln NW reporting an overdose. SPD assisted EMTs and made contact with the roommate to the victim. The victim was conscious and refused treatment.
7:09 a.m. — SPD responded to a burglar alarm on the 600 block of 34th Ave NW. Officers spoke with the manager of the business who said the alarm had accidentally been tripped.
11:02 a.m. — RCSO responded to County Road 353 and County Road 147 for a case of trespassing. The deputy who responded made contact with the trespasser who said they were just there to work on the power meter. They provided ID and showed the work they were doing in the power house. Law enforcement told the caller of the activity and no further action was taken.
12:40 p.m. — SPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on the 300 block of 22nd NW. A crash report was completed and no further action was taken.
3:08 p.m. — SPD received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly person. Officers responded to the house but were unable to make contact. They spoke with neighbors for further information. They found an unsecure window and made entry to the house. Nobody was home and they left a note that they had been there.
10:25 p.m. — RCSO responded to County Road 346 and County Road 127 to a report of burglary. The caller said that someone had broken into the house they were watching and the dogs and possibly his wallet were missing. Upon investigation they found access into the house and entered through a bedroom window. They were checking to see what was missing. The dogs were later found in the house. It is still under investigation.
10:48 p.m. — An officer initiated check into a suspicious person led to law enforcement finding people congregating in the old Reynolds parking lot. It has been noted that those congregating there have been leaving broken bottles and trash. An officer observed vehicles there and advised them that they can no longer congregate there. All drivers left without issue.
July 26
10:50 a.m. — SPD received a call reporting a phone scam from an unknown number. The person was claiming to be a law enforcement entity and saying that the victim would be arrested for Social Security fraud. They were requesting personal information. No information was given. No further action was taken.
12:28 p.m. — SPD received a report of a vehicle parked so close to the callers vehicle that it was touching. This took place on the 200 or 300 block of 12th Ave across from the E.R. Officers responded and spoke with the complainant. No damage was caused. The caller was worried about moving their car. Law enforcement spoke with the other driver who said they had parked so close so they didn’t block the driveway. The driver was told to be careful and no further action was taken.
2:58 p.m. — RCSO was called to Western Mini Storage because someone was possibly in the area that should be and was thought to be living in one of the units. Officers spoke with the individual who said they had permission to store some stuff there and had worked out an agreement. They were told they couldn’t be living in the unit and the individual said they were not. No further action was taken.
6:31 p.m. — RCSO was notified of a semi truck tanker that passed a camper in a no passing zone in Savage that almost caused a collision with another vehicle. When law enforcement stopped the semi truck he said the camper had cut him off so he used the shoulder to avoid a collision. He was given a verbal warning to be cautious.
7:03 p.m. — SPD received an anonymous call informing them that someone was a drug dealer. With it being anonymous there wasn’t much they could do. The information was noted.
10:43 p.m. — SPD was notified of five males trying to start a fight outside of South 40. Officers responded and there was a verbal argument going on but nothing physical. They de-escalated the situation and no law enforcement action was needed.
11:23 p.m. — While on patrol SPD noticed two males, one of them on the ground. Officers made contact and no crime had been committed. The males said they were waiting for the Sidney Shuttle. No further action was taken.
July 27
2:01 a.m. — SPD responded to a report of a fight outside of South 40. After investigating it was determined that no crime was committed. All parties were let go and no further action was taken.
6:10 a.m. — RCSO responded to a burglar alarm that was set off at Lucky Lil’s Casino south of town. Employees were having problems with the control panel and everything was ok.
7:47 a.m. — RCSO responded to a motor vehicle accident on 22nd Ave NW and County Road 126. It was found that a vehicle had driven off the road and into a ditch. A 20 year old male was cited with careless driving and an accident report was filed. No injuries were caused.
8:53 a.m. — SPD received a call from a business on the 100 block of W. Main that they had found a suspicious note on their door. Officers spoke with the complainant. A blue flyer was left on the door and appeared to be an advertisement from a neo-nazi group. There was no contact or scheduled information on the flyer. There were several random sentences. They were found on several other doors but law enforcement was unable to locate the person that left them.
11:14 a.m. — SPD received a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 700 block of 5th St SW. They responded and found the vehicle with a flat tire and it appeared to have been there for quite some time. Law enforcement was unable to make contact with nearby residents or contact the listed registered owner of the vehicle. No further action was taken.
12:04 p.m. — RCSO responded to Western Mini Storage on a report of a female in a dark pink shirt walking fast between the units. When they responded they were unable to locate anyone matching the description.
1:17 p.m. — SPD received a call reporting a stolen vehicle. An officer called the number back and spoke with an associate of the person who had originally called. They stated that they had acquired their vehicle. The associate was advised to have the original caller call the station.
6:40 p.m. — A homeowner called SPD reporting that an burglar had just left their residence. While on route the suspect called and stated they were at a house across the street from where the homeowner called. Both parties were spoken to. The suspect had been allowed to leave some of their stuff at the homeowners residence and there was an altercation when they tried to get their belongings.
7:54 p.m. — RCSO responded to the Savage area on a report of someones girlfriend moving out and blocking the driveway. When deputies arrived one party was moving stuff out of the house as they were breaking up. There was a dispute over property and children. They were advised to figure out a parenting plan to deal with the children and to only take property that could be agreed upon.
July 28
1:01 a.m. — SPD responded to a fight at the South 40. When officers responded and investigated the matter it was determined that the fight involved throwing and swinging of beer bottles. One male was arrested for assault with a weapon.
1:42 a.m. — SPD responded to a fight on the 100 block of East Main. While in route the suspect and left and was walking down Main. Officers received a description but were unable to locate the suspect. No further action was taken.
10:20 a.m. — SPD received a call who was calling for a friend. They said they had received a text message that they had an altercation with their significant other. Officers responded to the alleged domestic dispute and found that a crime had been committed. A male was taken into custody and charged with partner family member assault.
12:15 p.m. — RCSO responded to a welfare check on Highway 16 North. A tall man with gray hair and a mustache wearing jeans and a long sleeved shirt was walking south bound. When they responded they were unable to locate the man. No further action was taken.
1:28 p.m. — SPD responded to a burglar alarm on the 1600 block of S. Central Ave. The building was secure and there was no suspicious activity. No further action was taken.
2:12 p.m. — SPD responded to a burglar alarm on the 2100 block of W. Holly. It was determined the cleaning staff had accidentally set off the alarm.
5:21 p.m. — SPD was notified of a man going door to door trying to sell meat. They got a description of his vehicle. When officers responded they were unable to locate the vehicle.
11:09 p.m. — RCSO was notified by a caller of a white Jeep that kept pulling up next to them and flashing their lights. Law enforcement checked the area and were unable to find the vehicle. The caller also lost track of the Jeep. No further action was taken.