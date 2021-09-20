For those who have old electronic devices laying around and do not know what to do with them, we’ve got the answer. The fall E-rase your E-waste event is this weekend.
E-rase your E-waste event is set for Sept. 24-25 in both Sidney and Fairview, and the best part of this event is that residents can dispose of unwanted or obsolete electronic devices for free.
“We’ve had a number of questions from people asking about our fall event, so we’re happy to let everyone know the dates have been set,” event Coordinator Heather Luinstra said last week. “It’s a little later in September than has typically been the case. Previously our fall e-waste collection events have all been held the weekend after Labor Day, but our e-cycler was tied up then so we’ve moved it back a couple weeks for this year.”
Collection times for the weekend event in Sidney are from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25. In Sidney, the 2021 collection site is again the Richland County Shop, next to the Fairgrounds.
Fairview’s collection event is on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Fairview collection site will be at the water station on 9th Street.
The event is open to residents throughout the MonDak area.
Drop-offs can be made during event times only.
As in recent years, Yellowstone E-waste Solutions out of Billings is the e-cycler for the event.
Now in its 17th year, the volunteer “E-rase your E-waste” program has recycled more than a half million pounds of damaged or obsolete electronics from this area, helping to preserve the life of the local landfill, and to protect the health of local citizens and the environment.