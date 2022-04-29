Showing up for Montanans was a priority all District 2 democratic candidates shared during the Congressional Primary Debate Thursday at Montana State University-Northern.
The comments came from District 2 democratic candidates Penny Ronning, Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams, who tackled issues ranging from the right of farmers to repair their own equipment, to country of origin labeling to broadband to suicide prevention to how best to support beginning producers during the debate.
The Havre debate was the second in a series of four Congressional Primary Debates co-sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, United States Cattlemen’s Association, the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and the Northern Plains Resource Council.
“Tonight we brought an opportunity to educate all of Montanans on the candidates running for U.S. Congress,” MFU President Walter Schweitzer said.
The debate marked the last of two debates for District 2 candidates, with all GOP and democratic candidates participating except for Matt Rosendale.
Schweitzer said he was disappointed that Rosendale couldn’t attend, but that the field of candidates who did participate would represent Montana well.
Points of agreement amongst the democratic candidates were that country of origin labeling is needed, farmers should have the right to repair their own equipment, and that corporations should be held accountable – most of which were points of agreement for the GOP District 2 candidates as well.
“It’s clear that these issues are impacting not just farmers and ranchers but all the people in Montana,” Schweitzer said.
The candidates also agreed that they would take a collaborative approach to hearing from farmers and ranchers about what they need to be successful when overhauling the Farm Bill next year.
Additional televised broadcasts of the Havre event will be on Fox at 11 a.m. Saturday and at 4 p.m. Saturday on NBC. The debate will be available to view on MFU’s website as well.
District 1 debates are scheduled and will be held in Bozeman and Whitefish. Details are:
Democrats, District 1: 7:30 p.m., May 6, at MSU’s Inspiration Hall in Bozeman, with additional televised broadcasts at 12:30 p.m., May 7, on Fox and at 4 p.m., May 8, on NBC; and
Republicans, District 1: 7 p.m., May 20, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish, with additional televised rebroadcasts at 10 a.m., May 21, on NBC and at 4 p.m., May 21, on ABC.
As of this week, all candidates – except Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale – had committed to participating in the debates.
For more information, including videos of debates after they have aired live, go to https://montanafarmersunion.com/montana-debates/.