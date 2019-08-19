The trial of Stacy Kay Ditty, of Sidney, was rescheduled for Oct. 21, at 9 a.m., in Billings U.S. District Court in front of Judge Susan Watters.
Stacy Kay Ditty, Sidney, was indicted in December 2018 on charges of tax evasion and federal false documentation, according to court documents. The grand jury indictment stated the defendant evaded taxes in the amount of $9,693 for 2014, $10,654 for 2015 and $5,236 for 2016. Stemming for those charges is also an indictment for willfully and knowingly filing false writings and documents with the United States Department Housing and Urban Development.
The indictment document stated for Count IV, in 2015 “…Stacy Kay Ditty failed and refused to disclose to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development approximately $48,600.00 she received from embezzling funds from her employer…”
Count V stated in February 2016 Ditty again used false writings and documents to obtain housing with the Department of Housing and Urban Development and with documents containing materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements. Ditty had failed and refused to disclose approximately $43,400 she received from embezzling from her employer.
A status hearing is scheduled before Judge Susan Watters for Oct. 21, at 8:30 a.m, in Billings. The purpose of the status hearing is to determine if there are issues the court needs to address and to schedule any necessary future court dates.