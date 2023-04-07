Becky Zueger and Teri Riedmann, drivers for the Richland County Transportation Service, placed 5th and 6th respectively during the bus ROADeo in Great Falls in September, a tough statewide competition sponsored by the Montana Transit Association.
Zueger and Riedman said they were both surprised when they heard they placed so high in the ranks during a grueling all-day event.
“This was our first time,” Zueger said. “We were nervous at first and didn’t know what to expect.”
Between 60 and 70 drivers were in attendance, with many having participated in the ROADeo for many years. The competition included a road obstacle course, a wheelchair assessment, and a written test.
“We had to pull in between cones without hitting any, swerve left and right and back up without hitting cones. It was fun,” Zueger said.
Riedmann said she accounted for their high scores on their training and experience as drivers. Riedmann had been a driver for the Sidney School District for 20 years and has been driving for the county for seven. On May 1, Zueger said she will celebrate her tenth year driving for the Richland County Transportation Service.
“With a little bit more preparation, I think we could have done much better,” Riedmann said.
“We did a practice run on the course in the morning,” she said. “ When the wheelchair assessment started, we also thought that was practice so we took our time.”
Riedmann said the obstacle course was difficult.
“It was hard to see the cones,” she said.
Zueger said at the end of the course, she felt relaxed.