Drivers place high on state competition

Becky Zueger (left) and Teri Riedmann (right) ranked high at the ROADeo statewide competition for driving proficiency.

 Richland County Transportation Service

Becky Zueger and Teri Riedmann, drivers for the Richland County Transportation Service, placed 5th and 6th respectively during the bus ROADeo in Great Falls in September, a tough statewide competition sponsored by the Montana Transit Association.

Zueger and Riedman said they were both surprised when they heard they placed so high in the ranks during a grueling all-day event.



Tags

Load comments