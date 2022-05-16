The ballots are set for Montana’s 2022 municipal primary election and in Richland County, three offices have competition - Richland County Sheriff, Richland County Attorney and Richland County Commissioner (District 2).
The Sidney Herald will publish a series of profiles on the three races, starting with the sheriff’s race.
Incumbent John Dynneson has been the Richland County Sheriff for eight years. Dynneson is a resident of Sidney, is married (Nancy) and he has three grown children. Dynneson is also a lifelong resident of Richland County.
When asked why he was running for re-election, Dynneson said, “I have served as the elected Sheriff of Richland County for eight years and I would like to continue with this work. I have enjoyed my job and I remain dedicated and committed to the residents of Richland County.”
Dynneson also said his experience and training make him the right choice for sheriff. “I am a Montana POST (Public Safety Officer Standards and Training) Certified Peace Officer. I bring 39 years of working experience,knowledge and maturity to this position. I have high standards for myself of accountability, honesty and integrity that I bring to this elected office. My expectations for these standards extend to my staff.”
When asked about possible changes, Dynneson said he has seen a number of changes during his tenure to this point.
“These past eight years have been filled with changes and challenges, both in law enforcement and daily life. As a leader, I will continue to be flexible in making changes that are needed to be diligent in providing for the safety of the residents of Richland County while being fiscally responsible.”
Dynneson is being challenged by Shane Kyhl. Kyhl is running as a Constitutional Sheriff and a Conservative Republican.
Kyhl was born in Billings and received a Criminal Justice Degree in 2010.
Shane and his wife, Tammy, are happily married and purchased their home in Sidney in August of 2014. The couple has four children and according to Kyhl, “feel very fortunate to raise them in our community.”
Shane said, “I am a strong leader with over twenty years of experience managing multiple concurrent business operations. Leadership and change starts from the top and I intend to have clear transparency and will be able to facilitate key process improvements at the sheriff’s office.
He wants to bring “to serve and protect” along with accountability to Richland County.
“Your Constitutionally protected rights would be my responsibility, duty, and privilege to protect and defend,” said Kyhl. “Richland County needs more so now than ever a constitutional sheriff who will reject enforcing all unconstitutional mandates now and in the future. I believe in the right to keep and bear arms.” Kyhl also said he is the best candidate to represent gun owners and hunters in Richland County.
Kyhl also wants to bring to Richland County “fit for service.” He said a physically fit deputy also promotes a positive image of their organization and instills confidence in the public they serve. “I will hold himself to the same physical standards as the deputies,” said Kyhl.
Shane said he will target crime and that you can’t sit around and wait for crime to occur. “The best prevention is community policing. You’ve got to go out and target crime.
Kyhl said he wants to utilize sheriff volunteers as eyes and ears of what’s going on and be more proactive with community involvement. He said, “Drugs are the cause of many crimes and affect so many lives. I want deputies to spend less time doing traffic stops in city limits and be more community safety-focused.”
Kyhl says citizens, whether they’re a newcomer or lifelong residents, will receive a fair and unbiased interaction with the sheriff’s office.
The 2022 Montana Municipal Primary is scheduled for June 7 and polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
The Sidney Herald will publish profiles of the other two contested races in an upcoming edition.