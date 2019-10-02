Electric bicycles (e-bikes) have grown in popularity for both recreational use and hunting on public lands and are currently welcome on more than 52,000 miles of roads and 7,700 miles of trails throughout the northern region’s nine national forests and Dakota Prairie Grasslands where motorized vehicle travel is authorized.
Dakota Prairie Grasslands currently has 2,550 miles of roads available for e-bike use. The trail system on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands includes the Maah Daah Hey and adjacent trail system, and a portion of the North Country Trail. There are currently no trails designated for motorized use on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands.
USDA Forest Service considers e-bikes as motorized vehicles and therefore does not allow their use on non-motorized National Forest System roads and trails.
Dakota Prairie Grasslands encourages e-bike riders to consult their local National Grassland’s Motor Vehicle Use Map to ensure they’re riding on an approved, motorized use road or trail, and to exercise caution when traveling among other motor vehicles.