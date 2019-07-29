In 2001 a group was formed for the purpose of collecting tax-free donations to support quality education in Sidney Public School.
The Eagle Foundation is an organization with a mission to “promote, maintain and improve the quality of education in the public schools of Sidney, Montana in ways that would not happen with traditional funding.”
Money from the foundation is used to support any existing or new programs in the school district. They believe current areas in need of attention include sciences, classroom needs and the arts.
Anyone can donate to the program either by name or anonymously and can choose how their donation is spent. Whether it be designated to the arts program or to the new track, it’s up to the donor.
“From my experience on the board, the Eagle Foundation is critical in identifying school related projects and providing funding that may not be otherwise accessible,” said Eagle Foundation Secretary Katie Dasinger.
There are different types of donations including bequests, outright gifts, life estate, life insurance policy, charitable gift annuity and charitable remained unitrust.
“The Eagle Foundation is an important part of this community because through the funds raised, we are able to support the students and faculty of Sidney Public School,” said Eagle Foundation Vice President Nick Kallem.
The Eagle Foundation had their hands in quite a few different projects during the 2018-19 school year such as Teen Truth, backpacks for all elementary students, the Central Elementary playground, concessions, restroom facilities, high school track, annual teacher grants, the trip for Sidney High School Band to play in Washington, D.C., for the Fourth of July parade and the tailgates of 2019.
Superintendent of schools Monte Silk said through the foundation $182,000 has been donated toward the new track project, concession stand and bathroom.
“There was a donation to the Eagle Foundation by an anonymous donor for $100,000 that went toward the track. Then there was another $100,000 donated by the foundation,” Silk said.
To find out how to donate, visit the Sidney Public School page, under resources there will be a tab labeled Eagle Foundation. On that page it will give directions on how to donate.