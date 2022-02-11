The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC) has been awarded a 2-year, $3.6 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The purpose of the grant is to enable community mental health centers to support and restore the delivery of clinical services that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively address the needs of individuals with serious emotional disturbances, serious mental illness, and individuals with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.
According to Brenda Kneeland, CEO at EMCMHC, “This grant award is a huge opportunity for EMCMHC to strengthen and create more sustainable mental health and substance abuse treatment services throughout Eastern Montana. We are using the grant to support the implementation of Assertive Community Treatment teams throughout the region, as well as provide support to our child and adolescent services, day treatment, outpatient treatment, and training for our 100+ employees in Eastern Montana. We’re also looking to strengthen and expand our partnership work with Frontier Psychiatry and Frontier Recovery. With Frontier, we will provide medication management services to more individuals throughout Eastern Montana, as well as implement and maintain an online and in-person 2.1 IOP (Intensive Outpatient) level of substance abuse treatment in Eastern Montana.
EMCMHC began providing treatment services under the grant in January of 2022 and has already successfully hired, trained and implemented a new Assertive Community Treatment team serving Dawson, Richland, Prairie and Wibaux counties. This team is tasked with providing community based services to adults with serious mental illness in order to maintain them in their homes instead of ongoing emergency room visits, incarcerations, and admissions to the State Hospital. Further outpatient treatment work is also underway and will be introduced within the next couple of weeks.
Amy Rolandson has been appointed to the position of Project Director over the grant. In this role Amy will be responsible for development, implementation, and oversight of grant funded program parameters and performance standards. Amy has 20 years of banking experience as well as 10 years of paralegal work experience. According to Kneeland, “Amy Rolandson is the perfect individual to direct this project. She is talented, hardworking, and she really cares about the people of Eastern Montana. We are thrilled that she has joined our team here at EMCMHC”.
EMCMHC was founded in 1967 and provides children and adult mental health and substance abuse treatment services to the residents of seventeen Eastern Montana counties. Headquartered in Miles City, the agency employs approximately 110 employees throughout its seventeen county service area and operates staffed offices in Miles City, Glendive, Sidney, Glasgow, Plentywood, Wolf Point, and Glasgow. Further information on EMCMHC can be found at www.emcmhc.org.