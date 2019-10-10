Contracting with Nashville-based Live On Stage, Inc., Eastern Montana Concert Association will present four outstanding concerts to the Glendive community.
Eastern Montana Concert Association (EMCA) has presented nationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1940. This all-volunteer organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of Glendive through live performances. As a non-profit organization, EMCA depends solely on memberships and donations to fund the 79-year tradition of offering a wide variety of concerts to the community.
Thanks to the generosity of sustaining-fund donors and corporate sponsors, these concerts can be offered at affordable family-friendly prices. Season memberships may be purchased at the door prior to each concert. Adult memberships are $60, couples are $120, students are $25 and family memberships are $135. The membership gives ticket holders admittance to all four concerts.
All performances are held at the Dawson County High School Auditorium in Glendive, at 7:30 p.m. For further information, contact Leslie Hunter (406-377-3695) or emca.pres@gmail.com.
Opening the season on Thursday, Oct. 24, will be Tajci-Waking Up in America. Our local corporate sponsors for this concert are Reynolds Market, Jean Basta, MD, J&K Store and More and Glendive Noon Lions.
“Waking Up in America (Those Were the Days)" features award-winning artist Tatiana “Tajci” Cameron; her sister, Los Angeles-based actress/singer Sanya Mateyas; and keyboardist extraordinaire Brian Hanson. This dynamic trio delivers show-stopping entertainment.
Tajci Cameron is an award-winning music artist and former Eurovision Song Contest finalist who was a pop superstar by the time she was 19. A native of Croatia, she achieved platinum status while selling more than a million records and packing sold-out venues for many of her performances.
At the height of her fame and career, Tajci in 1992, at age 21, abruptly stepped out of the limelight and left behind her European celebrity to come to New York City and start her life over, looking to carve out and live her own version of the American Dream.
In America, she has performed in theatre and cabaret houses in New York City and Los Angeles; composed, produced and toured extensively with original narrative shows; founded a children’s theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio; wrote and launched a full-length musical, “My Perfectly Beautiful Life”; and produced and hosted the TV show "Waking Up in America,” with about 100 episodes having been produced and aired.
A graduate of American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Tajci has continued to perform, demonstrating her versatile musical ability through a variety of genres, to include pop, jazz, country and spiritual. Soon after getting married in 1999, Tajci, along with her husband Matthew, embarked on what turned into a 15-year tour of America, during which she performed more than 1,000 “I Do Believe” concerts (featured also on all major faith TV channels). Along the way she gave birth to three sons – each of whom has ample experience in various arts, to include music – while living, in succession, in Los Angeles, California, Cincinnati, Ohio, and most recently Nashville, Tennessee.
Tajci has performed big band and jazz concerts with pianist Dr. Stanley Yerlow, collaborated with Grammy Award-winning arranger and composer Jeff Steinberg, and played and recorded with jazz greats such as Steve Schmidt and Michael Alvey. In addition to singing, Tajci plays keyboards, guitar and accordion.