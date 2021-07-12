This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
The designation is the result of the continued extreme drought in Montana.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinancing of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
According to the list released by the USDA, Beayerhead, Blaine, Fergus, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Petroleum, Powder River and Rosebud counties were included in the designation. Counties contiguous to the eight are also eligible for the designation and include Big Horn, Carter, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Garfield, Hill, Judith Basin, Madison, Phillips, Ravalli, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone counties in Montana.
Also included in the list were Clark, Fremont and Lemhi counties in Idaho and Campbell, Crook and Sheridan counties in Wyoming.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
The application deadline for loans is Feb. 25, 2022.