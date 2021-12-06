After pleading guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Jared William Eisinger, 35, of Sidney, Montana was sentenced on Nov. 10, 2021 by Judge Susan P. Watters of the 9th Circuit U.S. District Court of Montana in Billings to 114 months in prison and five years supervised probation afterwards which includes special and standard conditions. He was also fined $100.
Eisinger is required to participate in the Bureau of Prisons 500-hour Residential Drug Treatment Program and is being placed at either FCI Pekin in Pekin, Illinois.
As a condition of his release after the sentence has been completed, Eisinger will be required to submit to collection of DNA as directed by his probation officer. He must also make a good faith effort to obtain a GED within the first year of release; must participate in a program for mental health treatment as approved by a probation officer; must submit his person, residence, place of employment, vehicles and papers for search with or without a warrant by any probation officer based on reasonable suspicion; must abstain from the consumption of alcohol and is prohibited from entering establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; must participate in substance abuse testing to include no more than 365 urinalysis tests, not more than 365 breathalyzer tests, and not more than 36 sweat patch applications during his probationary period; must participate in and successfully complete a substance abuse treatment program; must not purchase, possess, use, distribute or administer marijuana (including marijuana used for recreational or medicinal purposes); and must not ingest, possess, or inhale any psychoactive substance.
Eisinger, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021 on an extrajudicial warrant out of Custer County related to two felony warrants, one that accuses him of bail jumping and the other a revocation of conditions of release.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers went to locate Eisinger at a residence at about 6:50 a.m. Dec. 21 and found him in a vehicle nearby. He was taken into custody without incident .