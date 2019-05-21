Electrical Safety taught at Healthy Kids Expo

Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative (LYREC) will be one of the sponsors at the Health Kids Expo put on by the Sidney Herald on Wednesday, June 12, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
“We want kids to be safe around electricity. This shows what to look out for and how to get out of a car if a power line falls on it,” LYREC Member Service Manager Jami Prop explained.
One of the core principles LYREC follows as a business is concern for community. They will be doing their high voltage safety demonstration at the expo.
“We try to stay involved in the community,” said Propp.
LYREC has a big trailer where their demonstrations take place. It was built by LYREC linemen and took about four months to complete. It’s equipped with underground and overhead transformers, power lines and they’ll even demonstrate an arch so participants can see what happens if a power line is touched.
LYREC has done safety demonstrations at grade schools throughout their service area. They’ve also had their trailer on display for other events such as ag safety in Lambert as well as an event held for first responders like police and EMTs.
“It’s something that we’d do again and we’ll continue to go to the schools as well,” said Propp.
The idea for the trailer came from the one that Montana Statewide has in Great Falls.
“That one stays in Great Falls so the guys here decided to make their own,” Propp explained. She stressed that it’s important to the folks at LYREC to stay connected in the community.
“We want kids to be safe and knowledgeable about electricity. Being around power looks safe, but it’s not,” Propp stated.