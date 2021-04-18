Rent and utility assistance is now available to Montanans who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montanans can receive up to $2,200/month for rent and $300/month for utilities dating back to April 1, 2020 through the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The online application is easy and thousands of Montanans qualify.
Renters can apply directly and landlords can apply on behalf of renters with the renter’s co-signature and required documentation.
For Renters:
- To be eligible for rent or utility assistance:
- Your household income cannot exceed 80 percent of the area median income. Use this tool to check your income eligibility: https://tinyurl.com/4yhmczfx
- You or someone in your household must have been financially impacted, directly or indirectly, by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Show that you are at risk of homelessness or housing instability
- Application materials you will need include:
- Lease Agreement
- Demonstration of need:
- A late rent or eviction notice
- Utility bill, late payment notice or shut off notice
- Income documentation (2020 IRS tax return preferred)
For Landlords:
- Gather the W9 for the appropriate rental property where you have notified a renter of a late payment or sent an eviction notice
- You will need your renter’s signature on the application
Learn more and apply today at housing.mt.gov
What is Okta?
Okta, formerly EPass, is the state of Montana’s secure login platform. An Okta account is required to complete the Emergency Rental Assistance program application. Account creation steps are available at housing.mt.gov on the Emergency Rental Assistance page. If after you’ve registered for an Okta account and are unable to get through the application, log out and log back in.