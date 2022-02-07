One of the ways that energy and agriculture are getting stronger is by coming together in unique and surprising ways for value-added projects. Several of these were announced in the state in 2021, some of which are centered directly in the MonDak.
Among these, Creedence Energy announced a new biosurfactant it is trialing in the Bakken, made by fermenting two common MonDak agricultural commodities, sugar beet and canola oil.
The biosurfactant is being tested on well locations across the state for enhanced oil recovery, and company officials have told the Williston Herald that the results so far are very promising. The chemistry appears to penetrate further and deeper into the rock, to mobilize more oil, thanks to very small nanoparticles — think smaller than a strand of DNA. The product doesn’t come back out all at once, however. It sticks around for awhile, acting like a time-release treatment, and thus provides a boost over a long period of time.
Test wells are showing a 70 percent production increase for 125 plus days of runtime, taking the test wells’ production back to the higher production levels of three and four years ago. It’s thought the product can be used for multiple rounds, to extend the life of existing wells, making the product highly feasible economically.
The character of oil returned by this product is also different, with higher end carbon chain molecules, which is an exciting avenue for new research.
If the product proves out, it is potentially game-changing for the oil and gas industry in the Bakken, but it will also create a whole new value stream for two of the region’s agricultural commodities. Creedence officials have told the Williston Herald they could envision manufacturing the product here, with locally sourced commodities.
Trenton, meanwhile, has been targeted for a renewable diesel and aviation fuel plant that would use agricultural commodities as feedstocks.
The SAFuels X Production Facility would produce 100 million gallons of renewable fuels annually using soybean or canola oil at a site near the Savage Service’s Trenton rail port.
The company is different from the Cerilon gas to liquids plant also targeted toward Trenton. SAFuels X has already received some state grants to help it develop the biorefinery in Trenton. The grants came from the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission.
The company is also working with North Dakota Farmers Union to source soybean oil for initial production at the plant, at least until canola gets approval for use as a renewable diesel fuel.
The product produced at the plant can be blended barrel for barrel with military-grade jet fuel. The resulting product would meet all criteria for existing military jets, without needing to change the aircraft’s design.
Soybeans are a feature for another value-added agriculture project near Spiritwood, where Marathon and ADM have inked a deal for a joint venture to produce soybean oil as a feedstock for a Marathon refinery near Dickinson, where the company intends to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel annually.
Northwestern North Dakota is not the only part of the state with value-added ag and energy projects in the works. Red Trail Energy recently received approval for a carbon capture and sequestration project, to produce decarbonized ethanol fuel, which it plans to market to California.
Red Trail’s ethanol is corn-based, and produces between 59 to 64 million gallons of ethanol annually, using 21 to 23 million bushels of corn. The plant produces 2.8 gallons of ethanol from every bushel of corn, along with coproduces like dried distillers grain, modified wetcake, and corn oil.