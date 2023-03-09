Screenshot-2023-03-08-at-11.01.59-AM.png

Acid mine drainage at the Crystal Mine within the Basin Mining Area.

 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is putting $65 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward cleanups at three Superfund former mining sites in Montana, the agency announced Tuesday.

The money will go toward ongoing cleanup efforts at the Basin Mining Area in Jefferson County, the Carpenter Snow Creek Mining District in Cascade County and the Upper Tenmile Creek Mining Area in Lewis and Clark County, the EPA said in a news release.



Tags

Load comments