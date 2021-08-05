The President’s Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy also included a directive regarding “Product of USA.” The executive order also includes a “Product of the USA” resolution passed unanimously at the 66th Montana legislative session.
In a press release, Montana Farmers Union and National Farmers Union stated they have worked for decades to get a federal label for meat and pork to distinguish meat products imported into the U.S.
In the Order, the President directs USDA to consider issuing new rules defining when meat can bear “Product of USA” labels so that consumers have accurate, transparent labels that enable them to choose products made here.
“When Congress repealed Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef and pork in 2015, it allowed multinational packers to start labeling beef and pork imported from foreign countries with a “Product of USA” label – allowing unfettered use of the USDA stamp which misleads consumers,” said Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. “We are hopeful this Executive Order will give the USDA the guidance it needs to issue new “Product of USA” guidelines that benefit consumers and ensure producers get a fair market price for their products.”