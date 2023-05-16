Pam Shelmidine and Duane Mitchell

Fair Manager Pam Shelmidine and Commissioner Duane Mitchell.

 Greg Hitchcock

During a Community Power Hour on Tuesday hosted by the Greater Sidney Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner Duane Mitchell and Richland County Fair Manager Pam Shelmidine spoke about the upcoming summer fair.

Among the new attractions at the fair will be Buster the Baby T-Rex, an anatomically-sized dinosaur that will be strolling along the fairgrounds. A video preview will be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.



