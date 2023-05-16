During a Community Power Hour on Tuesday hosted by the Greater Sidney Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner Duane Mitchell and Richland County Fair Manager Pam Shelmidine spoke about the upcoming summer fair.
Among the new attractions at the fair will be Buster the Baby T-Rex, an anatomically-sized dinosaur that will be strolling along the fairgrounds. A video preview will be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.
Other novelties include The Magic Bean, Pippy the clown, a tractor pull, a freestyle motorcross show, food booths including the Main Link. The Magic Bean is an agriculture show that will teach how food goes from being a bean to the table.
“It will teach kids that corn on the cob doesn’t come directly from the supermarket,” Shelmidine said.
The main concert on Aug. 5 will showcase the talents of American singer-songwriter Kip Moore guest starring singer-songwriter and former rodeo cowboy Chancey Williams.
“We put in several offers to several artists. Some turn us down for several reasons,” Shelmidine said.
She said some of those reasons include the size of the event or scheduling difficulties. Another reason is word of mouth from a performer of the crowd’s reaction to the concert.
Blue Ribbon VIP packages for all four days will be for sale, same reserved seats, 234 for all four nights at the rodeo at $100. Tickets go on sale May 30, the day after Memorial Day.
Shelmidine warned people not to go to other sites to buy tickets because they will not be honored, but instead to go to the fair’s website at www.richlandcountyfairandrodeo.com.
“The concert always doesn’t lose money,” Shelmidine said. “It lost money three times within seven years. The biggest money maker at the fair is the beer garden. It took in $160k+ last year.”
Commissioner Mitchell said the fair should restrict beer cans this year and use plastic cups for crowd control.
“There are well over 30,000 people who visit the fair for the four days every year,” he said. “This is the best fair in eastern and western Montana.”
Mitchell said the fair brings in dollars to downtown Sidney from fairgoers who shop, eat and stay at the local hotels.
Richland County is using oil and gas revenue to offset the cost of building a new $3.8 million 4H building at the fairgrounds due to liability issues of the old supplanted 70-year old building.
Mitchell and Shelmidine spoke of improving the fairgrounds including renting the spaces.
Big Sky, the softball team, a fundraiser for Martha’s House, racehorses and bulls, and showmanship clinics have all used or are using rentable space at the fairgrounds.
“Every space is rentable. I wish to reach out to the community to get thoughts and ideas,” Shelmidine said.
“The first thing I would like to see is a parking garage one block away from the hospital,” Mitchell said.
CORRECTION:
The $3.8 million 4H building has already been constructed and is available for use.
The new event center is being built with the intention of building an auditorium.
All construction at the fairground is funded by oil and gas revenue.