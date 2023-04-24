Boxers

Kale Houchen (left) spars with Waylon Schieffer (right) at Fairview Boxing Club on Monday.

 Greg Hitchcock

It may be hard to turn a racehorse out to pasture after a career of racing. So, it is with boxing. It stays with you, the sound of the bell announcing the next round, the pulsing of the heartbeat, the excitement of the crowd.

Kirby Sunheim, coach at Fairview Boxing Club, started boxing at the age of five and competitively at age 10 before giving up the ring at 40 years of age.



