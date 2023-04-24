It may be hard to turn a racehorse out to pasture after a career of racing. So, it is with boxing. It stays with you, the sound of the bell announcing the next round, the pulsing of the heartbeat, the excitement of the crowd.
Kirby Sunheim, coach at Fairview Boxing Club, started boxing at the age of five and competitively at age 10 before giving up the ring at 40 years of age.
“My last fight was in Glendive in 2007. I was in my forties and by then I knew I had enough,” he said.
Boxer turned boxing coach, in 2004, Sunheim revived the Fairview Boxing Club in the basement of Waterhole #3, a local bar on Ellery Street.
The original boxing club had its beginnings in the late 1970s with the late great boxer Mel ‘Pel Mel’ Miller and lasted until the early 1990s.
Sunheim said in the early days of the club, there were many boxing champions training at the club. In 1981, there were 15 competitive boxers that fought title matches in Canada and Montana.
“We now have 12 boxers who come to train and work out. This is a great place to work out and stay in shape,” he said.
Sunheim said when teenagers first come to Fairview Boxing Club, some haven’t done any physical sports or athletics before.
“They can’t even do a push up correctly,” he said. “Now, the kids gain strength and confidence. They work hard to take part in competitions.”
“I took two local boxers to Salt Lake City to compete in the regional Golden Gloves tournament - Liam Baxter and Martin Manuel,” Sunheim said.
Manuel went all the way to Charleston, West Virginia to compete in the national Junior Olympics.
“He came here and couldn’t do a push up. He developed his strength to outrun his father,” Sunheim said.
Individuals and businesses have sponsored the boxing club, Sunheim said, and the club has returned the favor by awarding ten scholarships to well-deserving Fairview graduates through their boxing tournaments.
In one corner of the Fairview Boxing Club ring stands 17-year-old Kale Houchen, a hopeful who is training for a fight at Fort Belknap on May 13.
“I watch videos of other boxers and watch TikTok to improve,” Houchen said.
“I have to work on my stamina,” he said.
At the opposite end stands Waylon Schieffer, 13, of Sidney Middle School, who is sparring with Houchen today. This is his first year boxing, he said.
“Boxing is a good workout and builds skills,” he said. “This is a friendly group of people.”
“The club also opens up opportunities for me,” Schieffer said.
The Fairview Boxing Club is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays after school from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.