Fairview City Council held their monthly meeting at Fairview City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 13. While the previous two city councils coincidentally ended up being rescheduled for Wednesday’s because of holidays, everyone on the council board unanimously agreed to formalize that any future meetings to be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Before that can be instituted, however, a public hearing will be held in December since it is an ordinance.
Another ordinance on the agenda was in regard to updating the Concealed Firearms Code under state law. The city is adding two new sections to the code to adhere to state law.
The ordinance required an updated amendment, stemming from a request from the Fairview police department. The amendment states it is unlawful to carry firearms and concealed weapons with penalty exceptions. If someone is found to be carrying any weapon, a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment in the county jail of a period not exceeding six months. Unless one has a previous criminal record for which the fine and imprisonment can vary.
This law does have exceptions. Those include peace officers, any officer of the U.S. government, a person in service, a civil officer, a person authorized by a judge to carry a concealed weapon and a probation or parole officer. Others excluded from is a person who’s issued a permit, an agent of the department of justice or a criminal investigator, a person who is lawfully engaged in hunting, trapping, camping, hiking, backpacking, farming, or ranching and carrying of arms on one’s property.
Spencer VanWichen of Interstate Engineering had updates on construction that included fire hydrants.
“We’re also working to install fire hydrants over on Ashland,” he said. “It’s basically the two alleyways on Ashland between sixth and seventh and seventh and eighth. We’re going to abandon those two that are already broken over there; we’re going to install two new hydrants and then put some mainline valves over there so we can isolate that side of town.”
VanWichen had updates on sewer main issues and repairs.
“The one over there on Seventh, we’re looking at potentially be doing some sewer insulation rather than replacement,” he said. “Insulating would be shorter and faster and I’m hoping cheaper, but I just don’t know right now looking at the numbers. It’s a lot of cost just with the material and stuff.”
The one sewer on Third and Fourth is currently on hold because the sewer is currently flowing backward.
Originally, the cost was around $60,000 to repair, televise and clean that sewer, but it is believed the cost has now increased to around $250,000.
“We’ll definitely have to take it in bites unless there was a rate increase to go with it,” council member Jason Elletson said. “I don’t know if we’re really quite ready for a rate increase this quick.”
In other news
Richland County planner Marcy Hamburg is retiring and her last day is Jan. 10, 2020.
Fairview Utility is scheduled to be updated by this winter.
No update on Johnson Park-Ownership transfer from Richland County. New names for the park are still being considered
The council urges people to stop pushing the snow out on city streets.
Fairview City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 29.
Mayor Brian Bieber suggested putting shade over at the Fairview pool that is up for consideration.