On Monday, Feb. 21, the Fairview FFA Chapter hosted the District Leadership competition at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. All chapters from the Big Muddy District attended including Fairview, Lambert, Richey, Sidney, Bainville, Culbertson, Hinsdale, Medicine Lake, Froid, Opheim, Poplar, Missouri Valley and Plentywood.
Competitions were Farm Business Management, Creed Speaking, Greenhand Competition, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking and Parliamentary Procedure.
Here are the local individual results.
Farm Business Management (Varsity):
Sidney: Cooper McNally (7th), Garrett Larson (16th), Victor Hoolsema (23rd) and Drew Ellingson (26th).
Richey: Ella Robbins (8th), Matthew Ellerton (11th), Robin James (16th) and Jaylyn Klempel (23rd).
Lambert: Robert Knotts (8th), Sage Spinner (21st), Lauren Prevost (28th) and Tiegan Cundiff (32nd).
Varsity Creed Speaking:
Richey: Kally Strohm (9th) and Erin Kelly (10th).
Lambert: Bobbie Knotts (7th).
Greenhand Competition:
Richey: Austin Veverka (3rd).
Extemporaneous Speech:
Richey: Joshua Sponheim (7th) and Ella Robbins (8th).
Fairview: Grace McPherson (9th).
Prepared Speech:
Richey: Layne Meek (5th) and Matthew Ellerton (7th).
Lambert: Beatrise Bikovska (5th).
Parliamentary Procedure:
Richey: third place.
Lambert: sixth place.
The Opheim FFA chapter took first place.
The overall ranking for the teams at this sweepstakes was Richey (3rd), Lambert (5th) and Fairview (9th).
Students who ranked in the top three spots in each competition will advance to the state competition in Bozeman.