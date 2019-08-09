Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle along Interstate 94 near Exit 157 in North Bismarck for failing to maintain its lane. During the course of the traffic stop a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle. A large amount of prescription pills along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia items were located in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jeremy Moore of Fairview was arrested and charged for possession with intent to deliver a schedule II drug. This incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
