According to a report by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Fairview man has died as the result of a two-vehicle accident which occurred about noon on Jan. 14, 2022 at the interesection of County Road 16 and 154th Ave NW, about 6 miles north of Cartwright, in McKenzie County.
Allen Ray Emly, 60, of Fairview received fatal injuries when his 2014 Volvo truck tractor after striking a 2001 Freightliner truck tractor driven by 50-year-old Shawn Mitchell Flowers of Washington, Kansas.
According to the report, the Freightliner truck driven by Flowers was towing a tanker loaded with 165 barrels of salt water and was traveling west on McKenzie County Road 16.
The Volvo truck driven by Emly was towing an empty side-dump trailer northbound on 154th Ave NW.
The Volvo failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the left side of the Freightliner.
Emly, was transported to Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana where he died as a result of his injuries.
According to the report, Emly was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
No hazardous materials were released from original containment.
No charges have been filed in this accident as of this report. This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Agencies responding to the accident include the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairview Fire Department and the Richland County EMS.