Plans are underway for the Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival, and there are some new and exciting things happening this year.
The festival is going to have many new offerings this year, including a dunk booth, cornhole tournament and a new location for the ice cream social that’s usually hosted by the school. These events are set to take place on Main Street.
“We’re doing all this so that people will make plans to come downtown and partake in all the activities that are going on on Main Street,” said Dennis Trudell, a member of the Fairview Old Timers board. “The idea is to have this downtown so there’s more room to move about.”
Also on Main Street on Saturday will be the many vendors, who are normally located in the park. These vendors will be set up for business on Saturday afternoon, with many planning to stay as long as there are people there to shop. A full and detailed schedule of festival events will be published in a later edition of the Sidney Herald.
There will still be offerings in the park on Saturday, including bouncy houses coordinated by the Fairview Foundation, the raising of the flag at the gazebo and free inflatables for kids. The Fairview pool will be open until 8 p.m. following the grand parade on Saturday.
Most notably, instead of the usual free lunch, they will be offering a free breakfast in the park this year. Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and has been guaranteed to be a good, well rounded breakfast.
“We’re inviting everyone to come down for the free breakfast and spend the day,” Trudell. said “Main Street will be where festival activities take place all day long.”