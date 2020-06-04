Crews will pave the east side of MT 200 (Ellery Ave.) from 5th St. to 2nd St. beginning this Thursday, June 4 and from 7th St. to 5th St beginning this Friday, June 5. The paving is focused on the mainline of MT 200, curb and gutter, and sidewalks. Access to MT 200 from Loaf 'N Jug remains closed. Patrons will still have access from 6th St. and through the parking lot of the casino on 5th St.
Motorists should be aware that during concrete paving work, crews will be closer to vehicles than usual, as they are working within smaller-than-normal lanes. A flagger will be on-site to direct the flow of traffic along MT 200 (Ellery Ave.) during paving work.
Traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic but the highway will remain open to traffic during construction. The traveling public is asked to prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes and is reminded to slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
The MT 200-Fairview road reconstruction project remains ahead of schedule. Motorists should be driving on all-new concrete pavement within two weeks.