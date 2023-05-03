Donetta Asbeck plays Spin the Wheel

Donetta Asbeck plays Spin the Wheel at Fairview School during Teacher Appreciation Week on Wednesday.

 Greg Hitchcock

When substitute teacher Sarah Reidle took a turn at spin the wheel, the pointer fell on a number that tasked her to contact local media to try to get a story either broadcast or published about Fairview’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

She said she immediately called The Sidney Herald hoping they would come and write a story.



