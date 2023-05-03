When substitute teacher Sarah Reidle took a turn at spin the wheel, the pointer fell on a number that tasked her to contact local media to try to get a story either broadcast or published about Fairview’s Teacher Appreciation Week.
She said she immediately called The Sidney Herald hoping they would come and write a story.
“It never crossed my mind to try anywhere else. They are local,” Reidle said.
Other challenges from spin the wheel included drawing the school and displaying it in front of the building, singing and dancing in front of students cajoling them to join in, and a marshmallow toss.
Fairview School Principal Jonathan Skinner said during the first full week of May, the school likes to appreciate their teachers with a week-long Teacher Appreciation Week.
“At the end of the year, you can take a breath, especially in spring just before we get busy with testing and graduations,” Skinner said. “This is spending quality time rather than spending it on lunch and recess duties.”
Local businesses have generously offered in-kind donations as prizes given to teachers who earn the most points in spin the wheel. For example, Reidle was given 5 points for a published story about Teacher Appreciation Week; Other teachers were given points for how many students they got to join in singing.
“It’s fun because we appreciate each other so much better,” math teacher Melissa Gackle said. “We should do this every day, not just on Teacher Appreciation Week.”