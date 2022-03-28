Fairview School has released the names of students who were placed on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
Seniors placed on the High Honor Roll include Megan Olivia Asbeck, Riley Casey Bushnell, Rory Kenneth Cozzens, Piper Callan Hurley, Lauren Marie Kjos, Vilate Jules Knapp, LaKenneth Schyanne Murschel, Bettina Pixner, Riley Rebecca Rhodes, Cody Wayne Scarpholt, Avery Seadeek, Lacie Lynn Selting and Teigan Alyvia Taylor.
Juniors placed on the High Honor Roll include Allison Grace Axtman, Chloe Noelle Gullikson, Samara Frances Hofer, Mekenzy Morgun Lopez, Dylan Joe Lorenz, Taylor June McPherson, Hunter Kenneth Sharbono, Aubrey Noel Slade and Emmee Briann Springer.
Sophomores placed on the High Honor Roll include Brailey Anderson, Brooklyn Anderson, Abigail Lynn Berry, Emily Lynn Johnson, Hannah Faith Karren, Rebekah Rose Keen, Gordon Bernie Knapp, Savannah Rose Manuel, Britta Anne Poulsen, Brock David Schlothauer and Jeffrey Edward Tjelde.
Freshmen placed on the High Honor Roll include Trent Michael Karst, Wyatt James McPherson and Lynae Raye Reep.
Eighth grade students named to the High Honor Roll include Brielle Baxter and Evie Malaya Karren.
Seventh grade students named to the High Honor Roll include Adilyn Baxter, Peyton LaRae Cayko, Isabelle Lynn Fry, Grant Benson Knapp, Karlee Beth Nay and Elliot James Thompson.
Sixth grade students named to the High Honor Roll include Cambree Charlie Hansen and Zachary Michael Meabon.
Seniors named to the Honor Roll include Danielle Grace Berry, Luke Michael Danielson, Molly Jane Galarneau, Kasey Robert Hensley, Scout Marie Hopes, Evan David Kalligher, Grace Hope Keen, Ana Quiroz Suarez, Tristin Graham Skov, Jack Harrison Smies and Kanyon Taylor.
Juniors named to the Honor Roll include Ashley Dawn Gross, Aubree Sue Johnson, Shawn Connor Logsdon, Max Allen Roulette, Jacob Erwin Thompson, Cha Lor Vang, Walker Ayden Whitmus and Ashlynn Perri Wicorek.
Sophomores named to the Honor Roll include Rowan Casey Bushnell, Kallee Sue Hopes, Allison Lana Jensen, Grace Noelle McPherson, Cali Anne Norby, Katelyn Rayne Prater, Jerron Alex Rau, Ashtin Kai Skov, Landen Avery Thompson and Allison Taylor Weiss.
Freshmen named to the Honor Roll include Aizlyn Marie Brown, Lauren Abigail Cozzens, Rylee Jo Dean, Taylor Lynn Dietrich, Deacon Duane Gackle, Sydnee Arin Jolma, Kambre Kloker, Tyler Bradley Loan, Brady James Donald Selting and Jade Smith.
Eighth grade students named to the Honor Roll include Abbigayle Jean Carico, Gabriel Joseph Cleveland, Keegan Roayne Skogas, KennaDee Jean Taylor and Landon Lee Tveit.
Seventh grade students named to the Honor Roll include Peyton Skye Eudy, Corbin Jewel Kimball, Griffin Jerrilyn Kruse, Kyle Wayne Skogas and Peyton Sue Smith.
Sixth grade students named to the Honor Roll include
Aaliya Lynn Burgess-Cruz, Landen Lee Emly, Ava Marie Fry, Elizabeth Joann Gauthier, Brooklynn Cadence Logsdon, Kiley Lynn McGhee, Kira Marie McGhee, Brayden Donald Renville and LJ Wittmayer.