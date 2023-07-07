Mark your calendars for July 13-16, when Fairview holds the 77th annual Old Timer's Festival.
Founded in 1946, Fairview has been celebrating Old Timers on the third weekend of July for more than seven decades.
This year's festival features reunions, parades, food, live music, a 5k run, a car show and more.
Festivities kick off on Thursday, July 13 at the Double Barrel with Bingo and Beer. Further events and subsequent registration information can all be found on the “Old Timers Reunion & Fairview Festival” Facebook group or by calling event organizer Dennis Trudell at 406-798-3427.
Meet the honorees
Gerry and Beverly Reichenbach were selected as this year’s honorees for the 77th annual festival.
The couple’s portrait graces the buttons and graphics for the event. Additionally, they will be featured in the parade down Ellery Avenue starting at noon on Saturday, July 15.
A Fairview native, Beverly graduated from Fairview High in 1959. After a stint in Minnesota, she began working at the bank in town.
Before moving to Montana, Gerry immigrated with his family from Germany to Oklahoma in 1951. The beet fields of Fairview brought the Reichenbachs to town, sealing Gerry and Beverly's love story. The couple married in 1964.
They have five children: Bret, Lori, Lynda, Lisa and Brenda, and 10 grandchildren.
Collectively, the family has been involved in the Jaycees, Zion Lutheran Church, MonDak Sheep Association, East Fairview Schoolboard, National Targhee Association’s local committee, Fairview Boxing Club and 4-H.
The Reichenbach familly has been an invaluable part of our community for nearly 60 years. Come out and show your support and appreciation for them at this year's Old Timers Festival on July 13-16.