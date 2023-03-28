Shane Hart talks about high speed internet

CEO Shane Hart of RTC Networks talks about high speed internet to residents of Fairview.

 Greg Hitchcock

A number of Fairview residents turned out at the Senior Citizens Center Monday evening to hear a presentation by RTC Network officials as they prepared to lay out fiber optic cable for internet installations.

Shane Hart, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, gave a brief background on the company before handing over the presentation to project director Brooks Goodall.



