A number of Fairview residents turned out at the Senior Citizens Center Monday evening to hear a presentation by RTC Network officials as they prepared to lay out fiber optic cable for internet installations.
Shane Hart, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, gave a brief background on the company before handing over the presentation to project director Brooks Goodall.
“We will be plowing through your yards so if you are planting any trees or you need us to avoid any spots, let us know,” Goodall said.
Within the next two weeks, RTC will begin the project, and by June installations will commence on the first homes. Goodall said the project will finish by the end of the year.
“The internet is important to all of us. We provide the best possible for homeowners,” he said.
Goodall said RTC service includes TV streaming, getting the same channels and television lineups as cable TV.
“Without the set top box. You can even get an app on your phone,” Goodall said.
Called myRTCnet, this app is free to download helping the homeowner to manage their wi-fi network from the palm of their hands. It includes parental control features.
Fairview residents were asked to fill out forms with their names and contact information who requested to have their homes connected to RTC Network’s fiber optics.
“If people choose not to sign up now,” Goodall said, “ they can choose to later without a charge for hooking up.”
Marvin Damm of Fairview said without Mid-Rivers, another internet provider, an alternative had to be found for internet and television streaming services.
Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber said RTC Networks had a lot of work to do.
“There are a lot of abandoned gas lines underneath alleys in Fairview,” he said.