During the first Fairview City Council meeting of the New Year on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Fairview City Hall, two new members were selected to be councilpersons. Lloyd Fugate and Jerrold Baxter were each selected in public interviews. They’re replacing Alan Omoth and Jason Elletson, whose terms ended in December 2019.
Each of the new members had specific reasons why they were wanting to be a part of the Fairview Town Council.
“I would say the economy, looking to bring more in would help out,” Fugate said.
Baxter felt this was a good time for him to make a difference.
“I think I’m in the time of my life where I try to start giving back,” he said. “I have grown, matured, now have a family here and we plan on staying in Fairview because we’re having a lot of success. I really like the community; I’d like to offer my help and expertise in the areas that I have and help the town of Fairview.”
As the meeting continued, with the two new members admittedly taking it all for the first time, councilperson Brian Renville was particularly concerned about drug activity around town.
“We can look at our police reports, in the last three months there’s been one call about drug activity,” he said. “The first thing you can probably tell anybody is to pick up the phone because no one has done anything about it. People don’t want to call, people are scared and they have a right to be, but let’s not pretend that we don’t live in a town where things haven’t happened. At the same time, it’s not going to go away if we keep our mouth shut about it. Every morning it seems like someone’s coming down the street doing this; we all see it. This town is known for that and as much as we don’t like to admit it, we are. That’s what other towns talk about what’s going on in Fairview and it’s hard to argue with them.”
The next Fairview city council meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 7 p.m. at Fairview City Hall.
In other news
- Don Iverson was reappointed as the urban representative for the Town of Fairview, serving on the Richland County Conservation District board for another three years. He was last appointed in January 2016.
- McKenzie County mutual aid agreement for law enforcement was renewed. The mutual aid agreement is an agreement between Montana and North Dakota for our police officers that they’re covered if they have to aid someone in North Dakota and establishes guidelines of who is responsible as far as whose insurance pays if that happens.
- Job description updates and changes have put in place and approved for the Public Works department, which added a CDL testing policy and added vehicle weights for CDL driving requirements.
- Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber called a meeting scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview City Hall with the engineers and EMT’s regarding updates involving the new ambulance facility.