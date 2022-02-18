The leadership at Fellowship Baptist Church has issued a statement of support for their pastor, Jordan “JD” Hall, who is in a legal battle with Adrian Jawort over statements made by Hall about Jawort.
The statement, which can be found on the church’s website (https://fbcsidney.org) states the membership of the church is behind their leader during “the legal trials and persecutions of our pastor on the grounds of the freedom of religion, speech, and the press in relation to suits brought against him by a Planned Parenthood attorney and another pro-LGBTQ firm, in relation to his preaching here and around the state on the issue of human sexuality.”
The message, dated Feb. 13, also suggested a gag order would be imposed on Hall, “rendering him subject to A) imprisonment or (B) fines for discussing this case further.”
The statement goes on to say, “he is not allowed at the hearings this week because they fear the Word of God, and fear the man of God to the point, his constitutional rights are being routinely violated.”
According to the post Hall has thousands of people in the state ready to defend him.
Claiming autonomy, the leadership then made the following statement. “This serves as public notice that any pending order of a rogue judge has no ecclesiastical authority over Fellowship Baptist Church and we – and Pastor Hall’s elders (us) and your fellow pastors – will apprise you as to the status of this case as we see fit, from information publicly gathered (as opposed to that from Pastor Hall).”
“Our church stands behind our pastor, a man of peace, love, and courage. We will make public and private statements as the Holy Spirit leads us in this matter.”
The elders then stated they will stand ready to answer any questions about the case Hall is unable to answer due to court rulings and that they fully support him.
“We rejoice in our pastor’s persecution and suffering for the sake of our Lord, Christ. And we, as a congregation, we stand behind him 100%, as has already been established by the unanimous, united voice of our congregation.”