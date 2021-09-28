The Sidney Zoning/Board of Adjustments presented recommendations to the Sidney Council at the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 which included a request to combine two lots into one located in Fischer Estates Subdivision and a variance to allow a FEMA trailer to be placed on property located on 4th Street Northwest.
David and Gloria Loomer of 718 4th Street NE asked for permission to combine lots 18 and 19 of Fischer Estates Subdivision into one lot (18A). City staff recommended the request be approved provided the property owners comply with all City of Sidney Department of Public Works requirements.and city fees, applicable taxes and assessment to be paid before the final plat is signed.
A motion to approve the request was approved unanimously.
Steve Bright, located at 3210 4th St NW, Lot 13 in Wagon Wheel requested a variance to permanently place a trailer that is legally classified as an RV on his lot. Bright stated it was a FEMA trailer that has been sided and has a new metal roof and looked like a small trailer with a porch.
Building Inspector Kale Rasmussen noted there were other FEMA trailers in the subdivision but those had been placed prior to zoning codes being updated. Rasmussen also stated the FEMA trailer was intended as temporary lodging and does not meet 2020 HUD plumbing, electrical and building codes.
Zoning meeting records also showed that Debra Schieffer, a resident at 3305 4th St NW, called City Hall to be on the record against this variance, as she feels it will set a precedence.
The Zoning/Board of Adjustments discussed granting the variance but with the condition that it must be brought up to either the HUD or current building codes but it was pointed out that if Bright brings the FEMA trailer up to code he will no longer need the variance.
That being the case, the request for the variance was denied with a unanimous vote.
Council members also considered Resolution 3879, which authorizes a municipality to cancel a general election for the election of a municipal officer by resolution after notification by the election administrator if the number of candidates filing for election is equal or less than the number of persons to be filled; and whereas the City of Sidney of received noticed by the Richland County Election Administrator that there is only one candidate for the office of Mayor of the City of Sidney.
“The main reason we’re doing this is because when we are holding a municipal election, we have to send ballots to each of the council’s wards and a mayoral ballot to everybody. By doing this we don’t have to send the mayoral ballot and it cuts our election fee in half,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Jessie Redfield.
With contested races in the wards, the measure did not apply to the two council members who are unopposed.
The vote to approve the resolution was unanimous.