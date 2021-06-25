Voters in Sidney and Fairview will got to the polls this November to choose candidates for upcoming seats but not all offices have competition.
Starting at the top, both Sidney Mayor Rick Norby nor Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber have any opposition and will retain their positions for four more years. The same is true for Fairview’s town judge. Judge Ray Trumpeter was the only candidate to file for that position and will continue to serve as well.
In Sidney, most of the city council seats have drawn opposition.
Three of the races are for expiring terms and those elected will serve four-year terms. In Ward 1, incumbent Ken Kofler is being challenged by Jason Schrader. In Ward 2, incumbent Kysa Rasmussen will face off against Shawn Storm. In Ward 3, incumbent Janet Sergent did not file for another term but there is still competition for that seat. Elaine Stedman and Frank DiFonzo have filed to run for that seat.
Due to recent resignations, two seats are up for grabs and the winner of the election will serve the remainder of the unexpired term (two years).
In Ward 1, Joe Stevenson, who was recently selected by the council to serve after the resignation of Bryan Gartner, is unopposed and will continue to finish out the unexpired term.
In Ward 2, Kali Godfrey was chosen by council members to fill an empty seat after Dan Smith chose not to seek another term and no-one filed for that seat during the 2019 election. Because Godfrey was appointed and not elected, Montana law required that seat be placed on the 2021 ballot as well. Godfrey drew no opposition and will continue to serve out the remaining two years for the Ward 2 seat.
Fairview does not have wards or precincts, so their election is at-large, which means voters cast ballots for council seats from a pool of candidates. The candidates receiving the most votes are declared the winners.
Three seats are up of grabs, including seats held by incumbents Michael Sannon, Kevin Dahl and Keith Bieber. Two of them, Sannon and Dahl, have filed for another term while Bieber did not.
Also on the ballot will be Betty Cherrey and Jerry Andreasen.
Voters will go to the polls in November to choose three of the four to serve a four-year term.
Candidates who have filed locally must also file a form online with the state.