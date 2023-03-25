Participants of the Filthy 5K on the starting line

Participants line up on the starting line of the Filthy 5K fundraiser in Savage on Sat. March 25.

 Greg Hitchcock

The town of Savage turned out in support of local youth basketball during a cold and blustery morning for the Filthy 5k fundraiser hosted by Burns Creek Inn Sat. March 25.

The fundraiser went to help restore an outdoor basketball court owned by the Savage School with a quest of raising $2,500. The event raised over $3,000.

People line up before starting the Filthy 5K in Savage

People line up before the start of the Filthy 5K in Savage on Sat. March 25.


