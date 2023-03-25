featured Filthy 5K race for Savage outdoor basketball court By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald Mar 25, 2023 Mar 25, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Participants line up on the starting line of the Filthy 5K fundraiser in Savage on Sat. March 25. Greg Hitchcock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The town of Savage turned out in support of local youth basketball during a cold and blustery morning for the Filthy 5k fundraiser hosted by Burns Creek Inn Sat. March 25.The fundraiser went to help restore an outdoor basketball court owned by the Savage School with a quest of raising $2,500. The event raised over $3,000. People line up before the start of the Filthy 5K in Savage on Sat. March 25. Greg Hitchcock Staci Slack, a Savage schoolteacher, had turned out a couple of times in the past to support the town’s youth, saying the lack of access to outdoor activities hurts the community.“A new court would add to physical activity, sports, teamwork, and life skills,” Slack said.“It’s good to support the community,” Alysia Roland of Sidney said. “I do it because I have kids of my own.”Kyle Welnel is the proprietor of Burns Creek Inn, having recently become the owner a year and a half ago. He had organized two other fundraising events to help the community of Savage.Welnel said he wanted to be a force for change in Savage.“We opened in Oct. 2021, and we always felt we should integrate ourselves within the community,” he said.Welnel hopes local contractors will donate some time and materials to the restoration project.The Filthy 5k had 77 registrations, and six sponsors: Top Guns Floorz, Nationhaul Transport, Sittin’ Pretty, Melby’s Roofing, Burns Creek Inn, and Gulliver’s Sandwich Shop. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Sociology Job Market Construction Industry Basketball Load comments Most Popular Students put in work to bring Pepsi All-Star Game back to Lambert Sidney native helps coach Utah Utes to Sweet Sixteen Sidney Sugars factory receives some interest from other companies Lack of childcare contributes to recruiting challenges Sidney has three council positions open this election Athlete of the Week: Keira Rains Meeting set for Fairview broadband project Numbers of marijuana sales, DUIs increase in Richland County Montana lawmakers propose sending up to 120 inmates to private prison in Arizona New editor helms The Sidney Herald Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection